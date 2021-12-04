Jammu, Dec 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Saturday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the union territory and discussed preventive measures to be implemented in the wake of the new Omicron variant of the virus, an official said here.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Omicron as a 'variant of concern', and hence, health officials and the people must be more proactive, he said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide Due To Poor Performance in Examinations.

"Intensive testing, containment and enhanced surveillance are required in areas reporting higher cases," the L-G said, and directed health officials to ensure utilisation of the full capacity of RT-PCR testing and vaccination.

Exhorting divisional commissioners for strict implementation of testing and quarantine of travellers from foreign countries, Sinha asked them to deploy nodal officers for monitoring all international arrivals and their testing.

Also Read | Omicron Enters Maharashtra As Thane Man, Who Flew From South Africa to Mumbai, Tests Positive.

Deputy commissioners were directed to intensify awareness campaigns and strictly enforce Covid protocols, the spokesperson said.

They were also directed to ramp up the vaccination drive, he added.

Instructions were issued to superintendents of police to ensure strict adherence to Covid norms and impose fines for violation of protocols, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)