Jammu, Aug 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday laid the foundation of Durga Bhawan which can accommodate 4,000 pilgrims at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, officials said.

The facility will be built at a cost of Rs 24.4 crore.

The Lt Governor also attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the building.

The Lt Governor, who is also the chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has been laying priority on enhancing facilities for the convenience of pilgrims.

On completion, the facility will accommodate 4,000 pilgrims, they said.

Sinha fixed August 18 next year as the timeline for the completion of the building.

He issued directions for timely mobilisation of required manpower to complete the project in a record time of 12 months.

"I express my gratitude to the devotees who have stepped forward and contributed to this noble cause. About Rs 6.83 crore has already been received as donation and more than Rs 1 crore will be received in the next two months," he said.

