Leh, Jul 30 (PTI) Advocacy group Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Wednesday urged newly appointed Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta to hold talks with local stakeholders before inviting investment in the Union Territory.

LAB, along with Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), has been holding talks with the Centre over their four-point agenda -- statehood, Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, dedicated Public Service Commission (PSC) and two parliamentary seats. The two outfits have been spearheading an agitation over the past four years in support of their demands.

LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay said they are waiting for the next round of talks with the government and will not call any protest over the "delay" as long as Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama is in the region.

"I think the newly appointed Lt Governor should first talk to the local stakeholders, including councillors and the civil society, to know about Ladakh, the problems and the type of industries which are needed in the region.

"He (Gupta) was recently appointed and does not know the region fully. Seeking foreign or local investment without knowing the needs is very dangerous. We are not against investments, but the industries that come to Ladakh should not damage our environment.

"There are many other concerns, like the question of land and water as every industry requires a lot of water and we are already facing scarcity of water," Dorjay told reporters here.

He said LAB can talk to the Lt Governor on the four-point agenda but "he should first understand our problems and only then can he play the role of a bridge between us and the government".

Questioning the "delay" in the next round of talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said the Centre had scheduled the talks for July 28 but revised the dates to July 25 and later July 20 on their request, but no invitation was extended.

"All three dates have passed and no reason was given for the delay in holding the fresh round of talks, which is very sad," he said, adding they are not holding any protests against the delay in view of the ongoing visit of the Dalai Lama.

He, however, said the protest can be held in Kargil against the delay in holding a fresh round of talks.

"The KDA representatives were supposed to come to Leh for an internal dialogue but they have not come. We are still in contact with them and will talk to them on the issue," Dorjay said.

On the BJP's claim that the talks might get delayed due to the resignation of LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang and reconstitution of the subcommittee engaged with talks with the Centre, he said they have not received any communication from the government in this regard.

"We are in talks with Chhewang and are hopeful of his return to the fold very soon while Sonam Wangchuk and Sonam Parvez replaced Chhewang and Nawang Rigzin Jora in the subcommittee and the decision has already been conveyed to the Home Ministry," he said.

He said the government has not officially conveyed any reason and "if they come out with a statement, only then we will know the reason."

He said the BJP is a political party and any statement should come from the government side.

The LAB leader said the grouping assures the people of Ladakh that it will continue to fight for their four-point agenda.

"The government has not called us for talks and this is the biggest issue right now for us.

"We cannot even protest right now due to the Dalai Lama's presence but I would like to tell people to be patient. We have not strayed from our goal. We are determined to achieve it."

On June 3, the BJP-led central government announced new reservation and domicile policies for Ladakh, reserving 85 per cent jobs for locals and announcing a 33 per cent quota for women in the autonomous hill development councils.

The government has also made English, Hindi, Urdu, Bhoti and Purgi official languages of Ladakh, but said English shall continue to be used for all the official purposes of the Union Territory for which it was being used before the date of commencement of this regulation.

The announcement came close on the heels of a meeting of the High Powered Committee chaired by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in New Delhi on May 27. According to the LAB and KDA leadership, the issues were finalised at the meeting.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had formed the HPC to discuss measures needed to protect the region's unique culture and language, taking into consideration its geographical location and strategic importance.

