Kota (Rajasthan), Oct 3 (PTI) A labour commissioner was arrested and sent to judicial custody here on Sunday for allegedly raping a 34-year-old subordinate official multiple times over the last two years, police said.

Kota City police arrested Joint Labour Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jha, aged around 55 years, in connection with the case of rape and sexual exploitation of the junior official employed in the labour commissioner's office in Kota.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Cook Beats Customer to Death After Fight Over Serving Burnt Chapati at Dhaba in Sambhal.

After the victim had lodged a complaint with the Kota City SP on July 12 this year, a case was lodged in the city's Nayapura police station under Section 376, 354 and 384 of the Indian Penal Code.

A probe was initiated and the accused was arrested on Saturday, DSP and Circle Officer Bhagwat Singh Hingad said.

Also Read | Punjab: Man Held for Allegedly Stealing Over Rs 6 Lakh, Jewellery from Doctor’s House in Chandigarh.

He added that Jha was produced before a court on Sunday that ordered the accused to be sent to judicial custody.

The accused, currently posted in Jodhpur, had committed the crime while he was posted in Kota from 2019 to 2020.

Jha was summoned to Kota from Jodhpur for interrogation in the case and subsequently arrested, the DSP added.

In her complaint, the survivor had alleged that Jha had threatened to take official action against her and had been sexually exploiting and raping her for the last two years.

On the pretext of official work, the accused officer once took her to Delhi where he raped her in Rajasthan House and the next time forcibly took her to Pipalda House in Kota, where he also repeated the same crime, the woman alleged.

The victim had already undergone a medical examination and her statements under Section 164 of CrPC were also recorded earlier.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)