Gurugram, Mar 29 (PTI) A 22-year-old labourer died on Tuesday morning after being buried under a mound of soil at an under-construction building in Gurugram Sector 84, police said.

Another person was rescued by other labourers working in the basement of the building, police said, adding that the incident took place after the mud caved in. Four other labourers had a narrow escape in the incident.

Also Read | Tata Consumer Products Announces Reorganisation Plan, To Merge Coffee Business With Itself.

The deceased was identified as Gajender, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Gajender was taken out from the mound by fire personnel after 40 minutes and was taken to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Also Read | Heat on E-Scooter Makers After Deadly Fires, Government Orders Probe.

Police said they are yet to lodge an FIR in the case.

“We have informed the deceased's family and are waiting for them to file a complaint. Action will be taken as per the law,” said Rajender Singh, SHO of Khedki Daula police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)