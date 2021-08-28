Thane, Aug 28 (PTI) A labourer sleeping on a pile of cloth in a textile mill godown died after the heap moved and he was crushed underneath, police in Bhiwandi in Thane district said on Saturday.

A Narpoli police station official identified the deceased as Ratilal Mahato (41) and said the incident took place in Anjur Phata in the township in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Workers found his body on Friday morning, he added.

