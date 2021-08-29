New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): One person was allegedly stabbed to death in the Madipur area of Delhi on Sunday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Sanjay (35) who worked as a labourer at a shoe factory here.

As per the police, Sanjay got involved in a fight in an intoxicated and was allegedly stabbed by Devender (38), his elder brother.

He was taken to the Guru Govind Singh Hospital in Raghuvir Nagar, where he was declared brought dead.

The accused has been detained by the police and a case has been registered against him.

Further investigation is going on. (ANI)

