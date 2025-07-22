Shimla, Jul 22 (PTI) A top official of a state board on Tuesday said benefits amounting to Rs 5.30 crore have been given to labourers under 14 different welfare schemes in the current financial year.

The information was shared by Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Chairman Nardev Singh Kanwar.

While addressing a press conference, Kanwar said that a total of 4,73,126 labourers are at present registered with the board, of these, 5,247 labourers registered this year.

"... e-KYC verification of 70,863 labourers has been completed through the HIM-PARIVAAR portal, including 12,559 verifications done during this year itself," he said.

Kanwar said that although the board has been operational since 2009, only 80,894 labourers were registered up to FY 2021-22. The speed though has picked of late, he said.

He said that during field inspections by the district labour welfare officers, 12 cases were detected where individuals fraudulently availed benefits by submitting false documents.

"In these cases, complaints and FIRs have been lodged at Police Stations Barsar, Hamirpur, Sujanpur and Bhoranj to initiate strict legal action against the culprits," he said.

