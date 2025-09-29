Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Sunday expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the Karur stampede incident and blamed the" lack of second-tier leaders and administrators in TVK" for the tragedy.

Addressing the media, Karti Chidambaram said, "It is deeply saddening and painful. Incidents of people losing their lives in crowd crushes continue to occur in India. Those who organised the event seem to have been negligent. It must be noted that the organisers lacked the administrative capacity to control the crowd. Whether the police were properly deployed for security will only be known after the inquiry. The lack of second-tier leaders and administrators in TVK is what led to this tragedy. I have no doubt about the public support they enjoy. My doubt is only about whether there is leadership."

The death toll from the stampede at actor Vijay's political rally for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Karur on Saturday evening has risen to 40.

Earlier, Union Minister L Murugan on Sunday expressed condolences to the families affected by the Karur stampede.

While speaking to the media here, the union minister said, "We extend our deepest condolences to the families affected by the tragic incident in Karur. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin regarding the situation and assured him that the Centre is ready to provide all necessary assistance. He has also sought an explanation from the concerned officials."

On Saturday, the massive crowd at Vijay's rally reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Sources had said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

Retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan, appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to lead a one-member Commission of Inquiry into the Karur stampede, landed at Trichy airport on Sunday evening.

From Trichy airport, she travelled to Karur by road. In a brief interaction with the media after reaching Karur, she said, "The commission has been set up to address shortcomings. Incidents like this should not occur in the future, and the necessary remedial measures will be taken."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the Karur tragedy.

In an emotional message, Stalin said the grief and cries of the victims' families have deeply affected him and remain in his heart.

In a post on X, MK Stalin wrote, "The tears shed by the families of those who lost their lives throughout the night, and the pain caused by their grief-filled cries, have not left my heart... Karur Tragedy"

The Chief Minister, MK Stalin, announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims who were killed in the Karur stampede. CM Stalin also announced aid of Rs 1 lakh each to those undergoing medical treatment in hospitals. (ANI)

