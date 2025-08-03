Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, arrived in Leh on Sunday to lay the foundation stone of the Chokhang Vihara, marking a significant moment for the Buddhist community in Ladakh.

The event witnessed the presence of religious leaders, monks, members of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, and devotees from across the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Tsering Dorjay Lakrook, President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, said, "His holiness has laid the foundation stone of the Chokhang Vihara and this moment will go down in history... He said, when Chokhang is ready, Buddhist studies should be introduced here; merely building a temple will not be enough..."

Meanwhile, earlier in this week, thousand of devotees gathered near Karsha Monastery to receive teachings from the 14th Dalai Lama in Zanskar valley, Ladakh.

According to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), an estimated 21,000 people, including monks, nuns, laypeople, and schoolchildren, assembled on July 25 for a special Dharma discourse held at Karsha Phodrang, Ladakh.

The Dalai Lama arrived at the site of several groups engaged in lively debate, a traditional part of Tibetan Buddhist learning. With a warm smile and a wave, he took his seat on the throne prepared for him.

The teaching began with the recitation of the 'Heart Sutra' in Tibetan, followed by verses from Ornament for Clear Realisation and a symbolic mandala offering. A chant echoed across the valley: "May the sound of the great dharma drum dispel the misery of sentient beings," the CTA reported.

In a gesture that delighted the local crowd, His Holiness donned a traditional Zanskari Lama's hat before beginning his teachings. "It's my aim today to give everyone here an introduction to the teaching of the Buddha," he began, emphasising the preservation and flourishing of the Dharma in the Himalayan region. (ANI)

