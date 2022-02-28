Ladakh [India], February 28 (ANI): An ice-wall climbing competition was organized by the North-West frontier ITBP on Sunday.

The competition was held in collaboration with the Ladakh Mountaineering Guide Association (LMGA).

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel said, "This is the first time that an ice climbing competition was organized in India. There were over 100 participants in the competition. The participants were from Ladakh police, ITBP and Ladakh Mountaineering Association. I expect that Ladakh will be able to hold national and international ice climbing competition."

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Ladakh MP, said, "The ice climbing competition was equivalent to international standards. It will encourage youth in Ladakh and also promote tourism. I want to thank the ITBP for organizing it ." (ANI)

