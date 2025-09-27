Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta was called on by Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command and Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Fire & Fury Corps, who briefed him about the prevailing law and order situation in the region.

In a post on X, the office of the LG said, "Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GOC-in-C Northern Command, accompanied by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, GOC Fire & Fury Corps, called on LG Shri @KavinderGupta at Raj Niwas and briefed him on the security situation and emerging developments in the region."

Also Read | BKI Terrorist Extradited: Wanted Babbar Khalsa Member Parminder Singh Brought Back From Abu Dhabi in Joint Operation by CBI and Punjab Police (See Pic).

https://x.com/lg_ladakh/status/1971886615514829261

Recently, the region has witnessed violent protests where activists held agitation for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which relates to the administration of tribal areas and advocates for the creation of autonomous district councils.

Also Read | Kolkata Rains: Another Electrocution Death in West Bengal Capital, Toll Rises to 11.

As of now, a total of 44 people have been arrested in connection with the September 24 violence in Leh, including activist Sonam Wangchuk, said Director General of Police (DGP) Ladakh, SD Singh Jamwal, earlier today.

Addressing a press conference in Leh, DGP Jamwal said that the police have nabbed the main orchestrators of the violence, including activist Sonam Wangchuk.

He said, "We have arrested 44 people so far...The main ring leaders have been nabbed. Sonam Wangchuk, the main player, has been sent out under NSA charges."

The official has alleged activist Sonam Wangchuk's connection with Pakistan and raised questions over his visits to the neighbouring countries.

He said that the police arrested a Pakistan PIO, who was in touch with Wangchuk.

He said, "We arrested a Pakistan PIO in the recent past who was reporting back across. We have a record of this. He (Sonam Wanghchuk) had attended a Dawn event in Pakistan. He also visited Bangladesh. So, there is a big question mark on him...Investigation is being done."

Sonam Wangchuk has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail following his detention under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA), officials said. He was taken to Jodhpur Central Jail last night after his arrest in Ladakh yesterday.

Wangchuk's arrest comes amid chaos over the recent protests in Leh. The protests turned violent in Leh on September 24, following which the BJP office in the area was set on fire.

Two days after the death of four people amid firing by police during violent protests in the Union Territory, Wangchuk was detained under the provisions of the NSA. The climate activist has been accused of "inciting violence".

Wangchuk was on a hunger strike, which ended right after the violence unfolded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)