Leh, Jan 6 (PTI) Sixteen people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, pushing the infection tally in the Union Territory to 9,577, officials said on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 14 were detected in Leh and the rest in Kargil, they said.

So far, Ladakh has recorded a total of 127 COVID-19 deaths with Leh alone accounting for 84.

With the recovery of 22 more patients, all from Leh, the Union Territory's active caseload stands at 235. A total of 9,215 patients have recovered so far, according to the officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)