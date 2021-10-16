Leh, Oct 16 (PTI) Four fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Ladakh, taking the virus tally to 20,871 while the active cases in the union territory dropped to 42 after recovery of six patients, officials said on Saturday.

Ladakh has registered 208 Covid-related deaths – 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil – since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The officials said 3,371 persons were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Saturday and four of them were found positive in Leh.

Five Coronavirus infected patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh and another in Kargil, thereby taking the number of recoveries in Ladakh to 20,621, they said, adding after the fresh recoveries, the active cases dropped to 41 in Leh and one in Kargil.

The officials said no death was reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Friday.

