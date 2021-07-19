Leh, Jul 19 (PTI) Ladakh recorded 11 new Covid cases Monday while as many patients were discharged, pushing the respective overall tally to 20,257 infections and 19,948 recoveries, officials said.

Out of the total cases, eight were reported from Leh and three from Kargil.

Of the total 11 recoveries, five were from Leh and six from Kargil, they said.

The number of active cases has come down to 103 -- 84 in Leh and 19 are in Kargil, the officials said.

No Covid-linked death has been reported from Ladakh for the past several days.

The death toll currently stands at 206, with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 148 fatalities and Kargil 58, they said.

