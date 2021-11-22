Leh, Nov 22 (PTI) Ladakh has recorded 16 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 21,327 while the active cases in the union territory has come down to 230, officials said on Monday.

Ladakh has registered 212 Covid-related deaths -- 154 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Ten patients were recovered and discharged from a hospital from Leh. The total number of those recovered is 20,885, they said.

All the 16 fresh cases were reported in Leh, the officials said.

A total of 492 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Sunday.

With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh has gone up to 230, including 219 in Leh and 11 in Kargil district.

