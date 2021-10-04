Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Reiterating that his son was not present at the spot when the Lakhimpur Kheri incident took place, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni on Monday demanded a fair inquiry and said he is ready to depose before any inquiry panel.

Addressing the reporters in Lakhimpur Kheri, Teni said, "Neither I nor my son was present at the spot when the violence broke out. Our car was diverted to a different route. I urge Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to conduct a fair probe by CBI, SIT or retired or sitting judge. I am ready to depose before any inquiry panel."

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Video Of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sweeping Guest House In Sitapur After Detention Goes Viral; Congress Lashes Out At Administration (Watch Video).

He also demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh to BJP workers who died during the incident.

Teni said, "I don't want to make any baseless comments. An FIR should be registered and a fair probe conducted. When the BJP workers were on their way to receive UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, some anti-social elements pelted stones at our workers. And they have forcefully removed our workers from the car and beaten them to death using lathis and swords. Our cars were set on fire by the protestors. This is the information I have gathered from the video that I have received."

Also Read | Punjab: 3 Men Slit 22-Year-Old Youth’s Throat At New Court Complex in Ludhiana; Case Registered.

"Videos show some attackers asked our workers to say that I had asked them to mow down farmers. Allegations against my son are totally baseless. Had he been there, he would have been killed," said MoS Teni.

Attacking Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, he said that the Tikait is trying to create instability in the country and an FIR should against him.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)