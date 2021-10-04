Lucknow, Oct 4: A video of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sweeping a room with a broom has gone viral on social media.

According to sources, the video is of the room where Priyanka has been detained since Monday morning at the Sitapur PAC headquarters.

The room was apparently dirty and Priyanka asked for a broom and cleaned it herself. Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Arrested from UP's Hargaon, Claims Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV.

Detained, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cleans the PAC Guest House in Sitapur district, UP. Live updates: https://t.co/IkRQNnKygP pic.twitter.com/HWbChifUws — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 4, 2021

Congress workers slammed the police officials for not even giving a clean room to their leader.

"Is this their Swachh Bharat? This is our leader who is cleaning the broom without any fuss," said a local Congress leader.

