Ludhiana, October 4: A 22-year-old man’s throat was allegedly slit with a sharp-edged weapon at the New Court complex in Punjab’s Ludhiana district on Friday. The victim has been identified as Shubham. He was immediately rushed to a hospital. His condition is reported to be critical. Notably, Shubham is facing drug peddling charges. A case has been registered against the three accused, who fled from the spot. Delhi: Firing at Rohini Court, Two Attackers in Lawyers' Attire Shot Dead.

As per a report published in Hindustan Times, Shubham and his friend Monu had come to the court to attend a hearing of the case and were attacked when they were returning. The accused have been identified as Sheru Bhapa, a resident of Khudd Mohalla and his two accomplices. These two people are yet to be identified. Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Kandivali, 4 Arrested.

The victim’s father, who is a municipal corporation employee, alleged that Bhapa and his two friends attacked Shubham due to an old rivalry. Bhapa slit the victim’s throat while the other two accused held him. The case was registered against the accused under Sections 307, 323, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Division 5 police station.

After committing the crime, the accused managed to escape. The police are investigating the matter. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

