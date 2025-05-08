New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed accused Ashish Mishra, son of former Union Minister Ajay Mishra to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet his family. Mishra can visit his family each Saturday (evening) till Sunday (day-time) and will return to Lucknow, the top-court said.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh clarified that Mishra will "strictly" only spend private time with his family while visiting Lakhimpur Kheri and will not participate in anyother public meetings.

Ashish Mishra had allegedly run his SUV-car over farmers, who were protesting against the Center's farm laws. Eight people were killed in the violence.

On January 25, 2023, the top court granted interim bail for eight weeks to Ashish Mishra and imposed various conditions. Later, it was extended from time to time. The top court had directed Ashish Mishra to inform the concerned court about his location. The Court had also clarified that any attempt by Ashish Mishra or his family to influence witnesses and try to delay the trial may lead to the cancellation of his bail.

During the hearing today, counsel appearing for State of Uttar Pradesh informed the Court that out of the 208 witnesses proposes to be examined by prosecution, 16 including 10 injured (in the violence) have been examined.

The Court also noted that the public prosecutor may drop unnecessary witnesses after examining the witness list as the same would expedite the trial.

"The counsel further points that the public prosecutor would examine the list to find out whether some of the witnesses who may be found unnecessary shall be dropped", the Court noted in its order.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave who appeared for Mishra stated that if Mishra's conduct is found to be good while he's visiting his family as has now been permitted by the Court, the Court may consider granting him some more relaxation in connection with the bail conditions imposed on him. The Court responded by stating that it will consider the same, later.

The Court listed the matter to be heard next after the summer vacations. (ANI)

