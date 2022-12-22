New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Thursday alleged that lakhs of ration card holders in the city are "not getting ration" for the last two months, and claimed there was a "scam" in its supply in the AAP-led government.

The senior BJP leader levelled the allegation in a press conference here.

Also Read | Dr G Srinivas Rao Touches the … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government or the AAP.

"Modi ji's government at the Centre has issued ration to the poor of Delhi under the Food Security Act and Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Kalyan Yojana, but due to this scam of the Delhi government, that ration could not reach the shopkeepers till now," Bidhuri claimed.

Also Read | Tawang Clash: India, China Hold 17th Round of Military Talks on Eastern Ladakh; No Visible Outcome.

"Even those lakhs of migrant labourers of Delhi, who are registered in other states under 'One Nation One Ration Card' and get ration in Delhi, could not get two lakh quintals of wheat and rice," he was quoted as saying in a statement issue by the Delhi BJP.

Rules and regulations have been put on hold to "benefit the transporters who operate diesel trucks," he also alleged.

Supply of ration is "stopped in Delhi" to give a contract to this transporter, and "72 lakh poor people are not getting the ration issued by the central government for two months," the senior BJP leader alleged.

Bidhuri has requested the Lt Governor to intervene in this matter, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)