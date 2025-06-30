Aizawl, Jun 30 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday stressed the need for a compassionate and community-based approach to combat the drug menace in the state.

The chief minister was attending a drug disposal programme organised by Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) during which drugs worth over Rs 4.29 crore caught by the Central Anti-Drugs Squad (CADS) of CYMA were destroyed.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalduhoma emphasised the importance of building robust support systems not only for individuals struggling with addiction but also for their families and communities.

"We need proper rehabilitation centres equipped with skill training, and sustainable livelihood opportunities to ensure that those who have overcome addiction can reintegrate meaningfully into society," he said.

He further said that the government is already in talks with several church organisations to collaborate on establishing quality rehabilitation centres.

Praising the vital role of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), the chief minister stated, "Our society must cherish and support institutions like the YMA, whose unwavering dedication to the well-being of our communities is truly commendable.

