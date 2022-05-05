Lalitpur (UP), May 5 (PTI) Two police personnel, including a woman sub-inspector, have been suspended for mercilessly beating a maid in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, police said on Thursday. A case has been registered against a constable and his wife for thrashing the domestic help at their official residence in Mehrauni area on suspicion of her involvement in a theft at their home. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Imran Ahmad, said that a constable Anshu Patel and his wife first badly beat up their 32-year-old housemaid and her husband at their home. Later, the constable took her to Kotwali police station where he and a woman sub-inspector again mercilessly beat her up.

Constable Patel and the woman sub-inspector have been suspended, the officer said. The sordid incident is of May 2 and the FIR was lodged on Wednesday after the kin of the victim staged a protest outside the Kotwali police station.

Also Read | Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road, 6 Fire Tenders Present at Spot.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim was heard saying on private news channels that the constable couple locked her in a room and thrashed using belt after stuffing cloth in her mouth so that her cries do not go outside. Coming close on the heels of a SHO sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl after she was raped for three days by four persons, the instant case has further put the Lalitpur district police in the soup.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)