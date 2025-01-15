Patna, Jan 15 (PTI) RJD president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday dropped hints that the Mahagathbandhan helmed by his party might bring on board former Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, whom the NDA has sidelined in favour of estranged nephew Chirag Paswan.

Prasad, who has of late been spending most of his time indoors, on account of old age and poor health, drove down to the residence of Paras, upon invitation for a feast on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival.

Also Read | Kasauli Gang-Rape Case: Haryana Minister Anil Vij Says Charges Against Mohan Lal Badoli 'Very Serious', BJP High Command Will Take Note.

Journalists mobbed the former Bihar chief minister, who was accompanied by elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and RJD national general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui.

The once garrulous politician did not speak much, but uttered a curt "haan" (yes) in reply to repeated questions as to whether Paras, who has been licking his wounds, would be welcomed in the coalition that currently includes RJD, Congress and the Left.

Also Read | BJP Expands Global Outreach: JP Nadda To Meet Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam Under 'Know BJP' Initiative.

Later, when questions were posed to Paras, he said, "I have considered myself an NDA partner all along. But the BJP seems to have abandoned me. The party now always speaks of having five constituents in Bihar. I am never counted."

Notably, the NDA in Bihar is helmed by BJP and includes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Paras heads the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party which came into being as a result of the split he engineered in the Lok Janshakti Party, founded by his late brother Ram Vilas Paswan.

The LJP was then headed by Chirag, the founder's son, who was left isolated as all other MPs rallied behind Paras, who also got a berth in the Union cabinet.

However, in the Lok Sabha polls last year, the BJP chose to back Chirag, causing Paras to resign from the cabinet in protest.

The party of Paras got no seats to contest, including Hajipur, which he represented after late Paswan chose to enter the Rajya Sabha.

Chirag won in 2024 from his late father's pocket borough and also got a berth in the Union cabinet while Paras is understood to have been told by the BJP's top leadership to patch up with his nephew.

However, the estranged uncle, who claimed that he was insulted by the nephew when they were together, made it clear that he was exploring all options.

"My party is strengthening the organisational structure in all 243 assembly segments of Bihar. Which coalition my party would align with will be known in April when a meeting of our Parliamentary board is to be held," said Paras.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)