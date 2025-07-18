New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay trial court proceedings against former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the CBI's land-for-jobs case.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh asked the Delhi High Court to expedite hearing on his plea for quashing of the CBI FIR.

The top court also granted exemption from appearance to Yadav before trial court in the case.

On May 29, the Delhi High Court said there were no compelling reason to stay the proceedings.

The high court issued notice to the CBI on Yadav's plea for quashing of the agency FIR and posted the hearing on August 12.

The case is related to Group D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister between 2004 and 2009, allegedly in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates.

