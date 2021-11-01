New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Language learning to be promoted as a skill with the formal credit-earning system, said Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

Pradhan's remarks came during the launch of the Bhasha Sangam Initiative for schools, Bhasha Sangam Mobile App and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Quiz App, to commemorate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas which is celebrated on October 31 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Pradhan stated that the National Education Policy 2020 outlines the vision to lay emphasis on the promotion of Indian languages. "Going forward, language learning will be promoted as skill with a formal credit-earning system," he added.

The Minister said that the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of India's independence.

"The initiatives launched today will facilitate our students to embrace the linguistic diversity of our nation and sensitize them about the richness of our culture, heritage and diversity," he added.

Bhasha Sangam is an initiative of the Ministry of Education under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, to teach basic sentences of everyday usage in 22 Indian languages. The idea is that people should acquire basic conversational skills in an Indian language other than their mother tongue. The ministry aims that at least 75 lakh people should acquire this skill during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav period. (ANI)

