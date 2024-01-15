Pune, Jan 15 (PTI) The last rites of renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Prabha Atre were performed with full state honours at Vaikunth crematorium in Pune on Monday.

Atre, who represented the Kirana Gharana of Hindustani classical music, passed away early Saturday at the age of 92 following a cardiac arrest at her residence here.

Also Read | COVID-19 Scare: JN.1 Variant To Soon Become Dominant Strain in China, Say Health Officials.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh laid a wreath on the mortal remains, while the final journey was attended by people from all walks of life.

Born on September 13, 1932, Atre was a multi-faceted personality. Besides being a classical vocalist, she also excelled as an academician, researcher, composer and author. A science and law graduate, she had a doctorate in music.

Also Read | AI Set to Impact 60% of Jobs in Developed Economies: IMF.

She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian honour, in January 2022. She was earlier honoured with the Padma Shri award in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2002.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)