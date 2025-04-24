Bengaluru, Apr 24 (PTI) The last rites of two tourists from Karnataka who were shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, will be performed with police honours, the government said.

Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bushan were among the 26 people killed in front of their families after confirming their religious identity in Pahalgam on Tuesday. Most of those killed by terrorists were tourists.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the officials to take necessary steps to ensure that the last rites of Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bhushan, who were killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, are performed with police honours," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Bodies of the two tourists were brought to the Kempegowda International Airport here during early hours on Thursday.

While Rao's body was taken to his hometown Shivamogga, Bushan's body was brought to his residence in Bengaluru. Their last rites are likely to take place later in the day.

Bhushan was shot dead by the terrorists while his wife Sujatha and their three-year-old son were spared. While Rao, a realtor, was also killed in the presence of his wife and son.

