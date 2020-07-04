Latur, Jul 4 (PTI) Owners as well as staff above the age of 60 will not be allowed to work in shops in Latur in Maharashtra during the coronavirus-induced lockdown as people in this age group are more at risk from the infection, an order issued on Saturday by Collector G Sreekanth stated.

However, doctors and paramedical staff are exempted from the rule, it said.

The order will implemented from July 6 and violators will be charged under Disaster Management Act, IPC, and the punishment could include shutting down of the shop for an extended period, it added.

