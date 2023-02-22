Chandigarh [India], February 22 (ANI): Leaders of various Christian organisations praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for taking several steps for the welfare of minorities.

At the "All India Minority Conclave - Role of Minorities in Amrit Kaal" event organized by the NID Foundation, MD Thomas, Founder-Director of the Institute of Harmony and Peace Studies in New Delhi said, "The All India Minority Conclave held today is a new initiative. I think Amrit Kaal will actually be relevant in this direction..."

Also Read | Supreme Court Will Take Decision on Shiv Sena Symbol Row in Further Hearing, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

"PM Modi visited Vatican City and met Pope. This initiative by him is commendable. I really appreciate PM Modi that he's promoting the youth so that in the days to come, the second line of leadership can be prepared," said Bishop Rt Rev Denzel Peoples.

Leaders of various Muslim organisations praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for taking several steps for the welfare of minorities including the abolishment of triple talaq.

Also Read | UP Budget 2023 Highlights: New Budget Lays Thrust on Expanding Metro, Urban Infrastructure; Provides Over Rs 1300 Crore for RRTS Project.

At the "All India Minority Conclave - Role of Minorities in Amrit Kaal" event organized by the NID Foundation, Ahsan Ghouri, Director External Affairs, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community said, "PM Modi has taken many steps for the country and especially for the minorities and it should be appreciated. Good things should be appreciated and we appreciate them."

Tariq Ahmad, President, Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association India said that abolishment of triple talaq is a step towards women's empowerment.

"Islam also does not accept the practice of triple talaq. Ahmadiyya Muslim Community does not entertain this from the beginning. So this step of PM Modi's government is a good step. This is a good step towards women's empowerment. A very good step has been taken to give status to the women who used to be deprived. We respect this initiative," said Ahmad.

Dr Faiyaz Ahmad Fyzie, who is an author, columnist, media panelist and Pasmanda social activist, said Narendra Modi is the first secular Prime Minister of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)