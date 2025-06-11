New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil on his birth anniversary. Sharing a post on X, Kharge quoted Bismil's poem.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "May the darkness of hatred and envy now be far from Hind (India), This is now the only desire, the only yearning in our hearts! Let us rise to the peak of glory through sacrifice for the nation, 'Bismil', this is the only longing left in our hearts now! A humble tribute on the birth anniversary of the great revolutionary, a man of multifaceted talent, poet, and writer who sacrificed everything for the nation, a great son of Mother India, Ram Prasad Bismil."

Other prominent leaders also paid their respects to Bismil.

Speaker Om Birla extended his tributes on X, saying, "Countless salutations on the birth anniversary of the immortal freedom fighter, Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil Ji. By playing a courageous role not only in the Kakori action but also in many revolutionary activities, he inspired countless youth to join the national movement. His spirit of living and laying down his life for the nation will continue to inspire us forever."

Gen VK Singh, Governor of Mizoram and Former Chief of Army Staff, also shared a powerful couplet by Bismil on X, stating, "The desire for martyrdom now burns within our hearts, let us see how much strength the arms of the oppressor truly have."

Singh further described Bismil as a young revolutionary and a great freedom fighter who inspired and led from the front.

On the occasion of Ram Prasad Bismil's birth anniversary, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and G Kishan Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary freedom fighter.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi remembered Bismil as a fearless patriot, poet, and martyr who gave his life for India's independence. "Remembering revolutionary freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil on his birth anniversary. A fearless patriot, poet and martyr who gave his life for India's independence. His courage and verses continue to inspire generations," Joshi said on X.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy paid tribute to Bismil's revolutionary spirit, which was embodied through his powerful poetry. "My humble tributes to the great poet Shri. Ram Prasad Bismil ji on his Janm Jayanthi. His revolutionary spirit, embodied through powerful poetry, called for the revival of India's cultural and spiritual strength. Today, we reaffirm his vision for a united India rooted in our rich heritage," Reddy said.

Ram Prasad Bismil was born on June 11, 1897, in Shahjahanpur. He played a pivotal role in the Kakori train action and was one of the four revolutionaries who were hanged on December 19, 1927.

The Kakori Train Action or Kakori Conspiracy was a train robbery that took place at Kakori, a village near Lucknow, on 9 August 1925 during the Indian Independence Movement against the British colonial rule.

The robbery was organised by the Hindustan Republican Association, and more than 40 persons were arrested in this incident. They were finally sentenced to death by the British government, and severe punishments were also given to those people who helped with the incident.

Earlier in August, the Uttar Pradesh government renamed the 'Kakori Kand' to 'Kakori Train action' as the word 'Kand' denotes a sense of insult to this incident under India's Independence struggle. (ANI)

