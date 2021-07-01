New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The CPI and the CPI(M) on Thursday congratulated the Communist Party of China on its centenary, and said the way the country handled the coronavirus pandemic and put back the economy on a growth trajectory is a "lesson for the world".

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, in his letter to Chinese premier and general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xi Jinping, said that the history of the last century holds testimony to the manner in which China has evolved its policies, often identifying and correcting its mistakes.

"The CPI(M) continues to underline that Marxism-Leninism is a creative science. It is supremely anti-dogmatic. It can never be reduced to a set of formulae. Though being a creative science it strictly adheres to its revolutionary principles and emancipatory objectives while adapting to the concrete conditions...," Yechury wrote, quoting Lenin.

He also said that during its long history the CPC had committed mistakes, but they were corrected and conditions for their repetition erased. In his letter, Yechury said that the first two decades of the 21st century have shown that global capitalism is incapable of emerging from the crisis it itself created particularly since the global financial meltdown of 2008.

Applauding China's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yechury said that the crisis came at a time when the global economy was already slowing down and moving towards recession.

"International finance capital-led imperialist neoliberal globalisation is showing its total bankruptcy in providing any solution.... The exemplary manner in which the PRC (People's Republic of China) tackled and contained the Covid pandemic, reopened its society and economy with the requisite precautions and put back the economy on a growth trajectory, is a lesson for the world establishing the superiority of socialism as a system over capitalism,” Yechury wrote.

He also said that through years of reforms, China could eliminate absolute poverty by 2020, reduce unemployment by creating millions of jobs every year, strengthen its health care system and build world class infrastructure and educational institutions.

He said that China is reaping dividends from the investments made in research and development in the form of science and technological advancements.

"The efforts to eliminate inequalities and corruption, raising the quality of life have put PRC on the path for achieving the centennial goal of building a ‘modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious' by 2049,” Yechury said.

CPI general secretary D Raja, in a separate letter, commended Chinese president Xi Jinping for leading China towards becoming a major economic power. He also applauded China for its handling of the pandemic, but also sounded a word of caution on the strained India-China ties.

"The border dispute that has been going on since India's independence needs to be solved. We do believe we have to solve this problem now through peaceful means so that both our countries can play a meaningful role to realise the peace and stability in the region and work together for establishment of an equitable global order in international relations,” he said.

