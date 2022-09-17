New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Legal aid work in the country is neglected, Chief Justice U U Lalit said on Saturday and urged law students to devote time in providing such services.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony at the National Law University in Odisha's Cuttack, the CJI said apart from passion, there must be compassion for fellow human beings and countrymen.

"I have been associated with legal aid work for a year-and-a-half, I don't mean to complain or show disrespect, but legal aid in this country is neglected. Think of it to some extent and devote some time to it. Think of it with compassion, it will guide you to give back to society. In your new pursuits, dimensions, with the honour that society will now bestow," CJI Lalit said.

Justice D Y Chandrachud said the law seeks to displace tyranny with accountability.

"The law challenges arbitrariness with a culture for respect of rights. The law in that sense is a very vital element in our society because our society can survive and be stable so long as the law encourages inclusion and plurality. When we respect the fact that each of us has differing views and we respect those views," Justice Chandrachud said.

