Leh, Nov 27 (PTI) Fresh restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 will come into force from Saturday in Leh district of Ladakh Union Territory, prohibiting assembly of more than four people, allowing only 50 per cent staff to attend government offices and plying of vehicles with half of their seating capacity, officials said.

The order was issued by Leh District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya in exercise of the powers conferred upon him as the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority under Section-34 of the Disaster Management Act and under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Epidemic Act.

All vehicles, private as well as commercial ones, shall be permitted to ply with a maximum of 50 per cent of the seating capacity, according to the order.

All government offices shall work with staff strength of 50 per cent and rest shall work from home. The heads of departments (HODs) shall prepare a roster for their respective offices, the order said.

The DM said there shall be strict night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am throughout the district.

Non-essential services shall not be allowed during this period without prior permission, he said.

The DM said gathering of more than 4 people shall remain prohibited in the district.

The order said social gatherings of all kinds should be avoided. Only the number of persons as prescribed by the Administration of the UT shall be allowed to gather under exceptional circumstances like marriage ceremonies, and funerals etc, it added.

The DM said usage of mask and face covers, frequent washing of hands and practice of social distancing shall be mandatory throughout the district.

"All the above relaxations shall not be applicable to the containment zones", he added.

However, all SoPS and directives as laid down by MHA shall be followed in letter and spirit, according to the order.

The order will remain in effect till further notice.

