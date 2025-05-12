Shimla, May 12 (PTI) The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday opened the Leh-Manali national highway (NH-3), reconnecting Ladakh to the rest of India via Manali, according to an official statement.

This 475 km artery, crucial for the movement of armed forces and essential supplies to forward areas in Ladakh, was restored to operational status after remaining closed since late November 2024, the BRO said in the statement.

BRO's dedicated snow clearance teams from Project Himank in Ladakh and Project Deepak in Himachal Pradesh cleared snow walls towering up to 15 feet at some locations at high-altitude passes, including Tanglang La (17,480 feet), Lachung La (16,616 feet), Nakee La (15,547 feet) and Baralacha La (16,340 feet).

The reopening of the NH-3 will provide a vital lifeline for the armed forces and the local population, ensuring the uninterrupted movement of essential supplies and personnel.

