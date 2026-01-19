Leh (Ladakh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Sheikh Nazir Ahmad Sharifi, Vice President of Anjuman Imamia Leh, on Monday said that Iran's revolution was for humanity and peace, as protesters in Ladakh's capital held a rally expressing solidarity with the Iranian government and its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Iran brought about a revolution for the sake of humanity and peace, but America and Israel could not tolerate it," Sharifi told ANI.

He added, "The purpose of this procession in Ladakh is that we have continued to hold rallies against injustice. India has always had good relations with Iran. The Indian government should take notice of the atrocities America is committing and raise its voice against them."

The rally, organised under the banner of Anjuman Imamia Leh, drew local participants to express support for the Iranian government and its Supreme Leader.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei publicly acknowledged for the first time that thousands of people were killed during recent nationwide protests, reports Fox News. In a televised address on Saturday, Khamenei said the unrest, which began in late December over economic hardship and broader political grievances, resulted in "several thousand" deaths.

He described some of the casualties as the result of "inhuman, savage" conditions but blamed the United States and other foreign actors rather than Iranian security forces. Khamenei accused US President Donald Trump of encouraging the demonstrations and called him a "criminal" for commenting on and supporting the movement from afar.

Human rights organisations have condemned the crackdown, estimating that more than 3,000 people have died in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, although exact figures remain hard to verify due to intermittent internet shutdowns imposed by Iranian authorities. (ANI)

