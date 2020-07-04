Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], July 4 (ANI): Due to construction of Tunga dam the number of migratory birds coming to the Mandagadde Bird Sanctuary in Shivamogga district has reduced considerably, said Ajay Sharma, environmentalist, on Saturday.

"Mandagadde Bird Sanctuary in Shivamogga district, where large flocks of migratory birds used to come are seeing arrival of few birds over the course of years. Earlier around 10000 birds used to come here but today there are only 500-600," Sharma told ANI.

He further said, "Earlier around 10,000 migratory birds used to come here in the first week of July and go back in December after hatching of eggs. Today only 500-600 birds are here. It is due to the construction of Tunga dam on other side and unavailability of latex trees which these birds look for." (ANI)

