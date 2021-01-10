Srinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Security forces on Sunday busted a hideout of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested a militant associate in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Based on credible input regarding the presence of LeT militants in a hideout located in a house in Chandhara Pampore village of the south Kashmir district's Awantipora area, security forces launched a search operation early this morning, a police officer said.

During the search, the hideout was unearthed in a cowshed and subsequently destroyed, he said.

The militant associate of LeT, identified as Adil Ahmad Shah, a resident of Chandhara Pampore, was also arrested, he added.

Incriminating material and a cache of ammunition including 26 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from the hideout, the officer said.

A case has been registered in the matter, he said.

