Srinagar, Feb 27 (PTI) An alleged active militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit was arrested on Sunday from Anantnag district, police here said.

"During a surprise naka checking, movement of a suspicious person was noticed, who was apprehended tactfully by the alert police party," a police spokesman said.

The arrested man was identified as Shahid Thoker, a resident of Shopian district.

"Incriminating material and a pistol was recovered from his possession," the spokesperson said.

As per police records, Thoker is a ‘categorized terrorist' as he had recently joined the LeT, he said.

