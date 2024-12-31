New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on New Year's Eve and urged everyone to take "our society and nation" further on the path of unity and excellence.

The coming of the new year marks the beginning of new hopes, dreams and aspirations, she said in a message.

Also Read | Kolkata Metro Fare Hike: Commuters To Pay INR 10 Surcharge To Avail Special 'Last Train' of Metro From January 1.

The occasion provides an opportunity to march forward with renewed vigour to fulfil "our wishes", Murmu said.

"Let us welcome the new year with joy and enthusiasm and take our society and nation further on the path of unity and excellence," she said.

Also Read | Carbon Dioxide Leak in Jaipur: Gas Leakage at Ajmera Gas Plant in Vishwakarma Industrial Area Causes Panic, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

The president extended her "heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians, living in India and abroad".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)