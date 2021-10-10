New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has lost all sense and morality and gone against a High Court order that permitted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to implement the doorstep delivery of ration scheme in New Delhi, AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday.

Bhardwaj's statement came after the central government refused permission to the Delhi government's Door Step Ration Delivery scheme.

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Central government said that it will not allow the Delhi Government to go ahead with the doorstep delivery of the ration scheme.

On this development, AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "'The Centre has gone against the High Court's orders after the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh made a representation to the Lieutenant Governor."

"These are the same people who had gone to court against the Kejriwal Government and witnessed the court green signal the ration delivery scheme. It is astonishing that the BJP is working at the behest of a group of ration dealers and is even willing to go against the court for them," he added.

In a letter sent by the Union Ministry of Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution to the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, Government of Delhi, said that while distributing foodgrains to eligible National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries under TPDS, the Delhi Government has to comply with the norms and provisions of NFSA Act 2013.

The letter said that the proposal under consideration with the Delhi government for home delivery does not meet the norms of NFSA and hence the Government of India does not allow it. It is noteworthy that the High Court refused to accept these submissions.

Regarding the letter sent by the Union Ministry, Bhardwaj said, "The High Court had clarified that the ration delivery scheme does not go against the NFSA guidelines. All of this has been fuelled by BJP's political malice." (ANI)

