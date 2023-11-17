India News | LG Announces 5 Marla Land to 17,000 PMAY-G Landless Tribal Beneficiaries in J-K

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday announced that his administration will provide five marla land to the eligible 17,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) landless tribal beneficiaries in the coming days,

Agency News PTI| Nov 17, 2023 11:28 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | LG Announces 5 Marla Land to 17,000 PMAY-G Landless Tribal Beneficiaries in J-K
India | Representational Image

Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday announced that his administration will provide five marla land to the eligible 17,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) landless tribal beneficiaries in the coming days,

He made this announcement while addressing the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Saptah' celebration at the Convention Centre here.

Also Read | US Shocker: Woman Found Dead Wrapped in Plastic in Boyfriend's Fridge After Going Missing Five Months Ago.

"The Jammu and Kashmir administration will provide five marla land to the 17,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) eligible landless tribal beneficiaries in the coming days," Sinha said.

He said that "it is our topmost priority to safeguard the rights and benefits extended to all the tribal communities".

Also Read | Pig Butchering Aka Romance Scam: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Alerts Against Rising Threats in India As Several, Including Journalist, Duped.

"The administration is committed to ensure that the tribal population in Jammu Kashmir enjoy equitable benefits of growth,” he said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the administration for the welfare and development of tribal communities over the past few years.

"We have expanded and made educational opportunities accessible to all tribal communities including migratory population. Construction of new tribal hostels, smart schools, Eklavya, coaching facilities for competitive exams, skill development programmes have started showing results in overall development," Sinha added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
  • 'Rage Room' Customers in US Engaging in Sex Acts, 'Intense' Make-Out Sessions; Owners Concerned Over Growing Trend
  • Festivals
    Chhath Puja 2023 Nahay Khay Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the First Day of Chhath Mahaparv Chhath Puja 2023 Nahay Khay Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the First Day of Chhath Mahaparv
  • Videos
    Miss Universe 2023: Who Is Shweta Sharda? Know Everything About India’s Contestant At The Beauty Pageant Miss Universe 2023: Who Is Shweta Sharda? Know Everything About India’s Contestant At The Beauty Pageant
    • Close
    Search

    India News | LG Announces 5 Marla Land to 17,000 PMAY-G Landless Tribal Beneficiaries in J-K

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday announced that his administration will provide five marla land to the eligible 17,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) landless tribal beneficiaries in the coming days,

    Agency News PTI| Nov 17, 2023 11:28 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | LG Announces 5 Marla Land to 17,000 PMAY-G Landless Tribal Beneficiaries in J-K
    India | Representational Image

    Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday announced that his administration will provide five marla land to the eligible 17,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) landless tribal beneficiaries in the coming days,

    He made this announcement while addressing the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Saptah' celebration at the Convention Centre here.

    Also Read | US Shocker: Woman Found Dead Wrapped in Plastic in Boyfriend's Fridge After Going Missing Five Months Ago.

    "The Jammu and Kashmir administration will provide five marla land to the 17,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) eligible landless tribal beneficiaries in the coming days," Sinha said.

    He said that "it is our topmost priority to safeguard the rights and benefits extended to all the tribal communities".

    Also Read | Pig Butchering Aka Romance Scam: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Alerts Against Rising Threats in India As Several, Including Journalist, Duped.

    "The administration is committed to ensure that the tribal population in Jammu Kashmir enjoy equitable benefits of growth,” he said.

    The Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the administration for the welfare and development of tribal communities over the past few years.

    "We have expanded and made educational opportunities accessible to all tribal communities including migratory population. Construction of new tribal hostels, smart schools, Eklavya, coaching facilities for competitive exams, skill development programmes have started showing results in overall development," Sinha added.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    India News | LG Announces 5 Marla Land to 17,000 PMAY-G Landless Tribal Beneficiaries in J-K
    India | Representational Image

    Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday announced that his administration will provide five marla land to the eligible 17,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) landless tribal beneficiaries in the coming days,

    He made this announcement while addressing the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Saptah' celebration at the Convention Centre here.

    Also Read | US Shocker: Woman Found Dead Wrapped in Plastic in Boyfriend's Fridge After Going Missing Five Months Ago.

    "The Jammu and Kashmir administration will provide five marla land to the 17,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) eligible landless tribal beneficiaries in the coming days," Sinha said.

    He said that "it is our topmost priority to safeguard the rights and benefits extended to all the tribal communities".

    Also Read | Pig Butchering Aka Romance Scam: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Alerts Against Rising Threats in India As Several, Including Journalist, Duped.

    "The administration is committed to ensure that the tribal population in Jammu Kashmir enjoy equitable benefits of growth,” he said.

    The Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the administration for the welfare and development of tribal communities over the past few years.

    "We have expanded and made educational opportunities accessible to all tribal communities including migratory population. Construction of new tribal hostels, smart schools, Eklavya, coaching facilities for competitive exams, skill development programmes have started showing results in overall development," Sinha added.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot