India News | LG Announces 5 Marla Land to 17,000 PMAY-G Landless Tribal Beneficiaries in J-K

Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday announced that his administration will provide five marla land to the eligible 17,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) landless tribal beneficiaries in the coming days,

He made this announcement while addressing the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Saptah' celebration at the Convention Centre here.

"The Jammu and Kashmir administration will provide five marla land to the 17,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) eligible landless tribal beneficiaries in the coming days," Sinha said.

He said that "it is our topmost priority to safeguard the rights and benefits extended to all the tribal communities".

"The administration is committed to ensure that the tribal population in Jammu Kashmir enjoy equitable benefits of growth,” he said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the administration for the welfare and development of tribal communities over the past few years.

"We have expanded and made educational opportunities accessible to all tribal communities including migratory population. Construction of new tribal hostels, smart schools, Eklavya, coaching facilities for competitive exams, skill development programmes have started showing results in overall development," Sinha added.

