New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved a proposal for the extension of services of 962 nursing staff, presently working at hospitals and medical institutions on a contractual basis, officials said on Saturday.

The Health Department and the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) have been directed to notify the vacant posts against which these contractual employees are hired and also conduct tests for regular appointments within a specific timeframe, the officials said.

The development comes after Saxena agreed with the proposal of the Department of Health and Family Welfare seeking an extension of services of contractual nursing employees for another one year with effect from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, the officials of Raj Niwas said.

The Health Department has to provide an Action Taken Report in this matter within three months for his perusal, the LG has said.

In a similar move, the LG recently approved the extension of services of 777 contractual para-medical employees and 476 part-time vocational teachers in the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Education Department of GNCTD respectively, the officials added.

