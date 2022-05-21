Srinagar, May 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday fixed June 15 as the deadline for completing all works pertaining to the annual Amarnath Yatra this year, saying the the priority of the administration is to ensure best facilities for the pilgrims.

Sinha reviewed the preparations for the Yatra at a high-level meeting in Raj Bhawan here. The meeting was attended by DCs, SSPs and officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).

The Lt Governor said it is the priority of the administration to ensure best facilities for the pilgrims.

He fixed June 15 as the timeline for completing all works pertaining to Shri Amarnathji Yatra. He further directed for regular monitoring of specific works at Anantnag and Ganderbal.

The Lt Governor directed that adequate field staff of the departments like Jal Shakti and Power should remain available for providing continuous services during the Yatra.

He stressed on publicizing the measures and efforts to be employed for ensuring plastic-free environment to protect the ecology.

Detailed discussions were also held on ensuring various arrangements including drinking water, pilgrims' movement, RIFD tracking on all routes, Langar stalls, pony movement, and helicopter service.

Sinha also directed for augmentation of health infrastructure and implementation of a meticulous traffic plan.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta, impressed on all officers for ensuring impeccable Yatra arrangements. He said the pilgrimage has a significant impact on the economy of Jammu Kashmir. Mehta asked the concerned Deputy Commissioners to check the functionality of public utilities along the Highways and install Welcome Boards and signs for pilgrims coming for the holy pilgrimage while putting special focus on cleanliness.

The Chief Secretary also asked the officers concerned to take the PRI members onboard for making Yatra arrangements in their respective districts. He also said that feedback should also be taken from the visiting pilgrims.

The Yatra will commence from June 30 this year from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes.

