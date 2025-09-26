Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta on Thursday chaired a high-level security review meeting in Leh to assess the prevailing situation across the Union Territory, amid heightened concerns over public safety and recent violent incidents.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Director General of Police SD Singh Jamwal, and senior officers from the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Police-Dispatch Team Member Injured in Brutal Attack in Vidisha; Accused on the Run.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor emphasised the need for heightened vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, and proactive measures to safeguard peace, security, and public order across Ladakh. He underlined that the safety and well-being of citizens remain the top priority of the administration and directed officials to maintain a robust mechanism for monitoring the ground situation on a continuous basis.

The Lt Governor stressed upon close cooperation between civil and security agencies to ensure a swift response to any challenge. He also called for strengthening intelligence-gathering networks, ensuring community participation in maintaining harmony, and enhancing preparedness to deal with any untoward incident.

Also Read | Adani Green Talks 2025: Gautam Adani Urges Young Entrepreneurs To Shape India's 'Second Freedom Struggle' To Drive Tech, Social Innovation and Equality.

The Lt Governor said, "Ladakh has always been known for its peace, harmony, and brotherhood. However, certain anti-social elements are trying to disturb this atmosphere. I urge the people not to fall prey to such attempts. We must maintain peace at all costs."

Highlighting the developmental journey of the region, Kavinder Gupta said Ladakh has witnessed massive progress under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after becoming a Union Territory. "Our focus is on building a prosperous, peaceful, and developed Ladakh. No disruptive force will be allowed to derail this progress," he asserted.

The Lt Governor appealed to the public to avoid violence and assured full government support, saying, "The Government stands firmly with the people of Ladakh. Every life is precious, and we are ensuring the best possible medical care for those injured."

Providing details of the medical response to the people injured in yesterday's incident, Kavinder Gupta informed that on September 24, a total of 90 patients were brought to SNM Hospital, Leh. Of these, three were brought dead and one was declared dead on arrival. Seven patients were critically injured, 20 suffered major trauma, and 61 had minor injuries. While 50 patients were discharged the same day, seven underwent major surgeries, and 45 blood transfusions were carried out.

"On September 25, one critically injured patient was airlifted to New Delhi through an Indian Air Force aircraft for advanced treatment. Presently, 18 patients remain admitted, while 11 more were discharged today. The bodies of the four deceased have been handed over to their families after completion of all legal formalities," he said.

On the directions of the Lt. Governor, the Deputy Commissioner of Leh also visited SNM Hospital to inquire about the well-being of the injured, review the medical facilities, and ensure that all possible assistance is being extended to the patients and their families.

Reiterating his appeal for unity, the Lt Governor said, "Peace and harmony are the foundation of Ladakh's identity. Together, we must protect this legacy and ensure the safety and security of every citizen." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)