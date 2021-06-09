Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated a 500-bedded Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) COVID-19 hospital with an ICU facility, at Khonmoh in Srinagar.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Anil Khurana, chief construction engineer, DRDO-Chandigarh said: "This facility was constructed in 17 days. This 500-bedded facility includes 125 ICU beds and 375 beds connected to a high flow oxygen pipeline. We also have 60 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen tanks here"

Dr Anil Khurana further said that the hospital is also equipped with lab equipments, portable X-ray machines and a pharmacy along with this, accommodations for around 150-160 people have been arranged.

"We have also provided a robotic trolley for severe covid patients to protect doctors and para-medical staffs. The trolley will be used to provide water, medicines, etc. to patients. The patients have also been given a tab to contact their family members," said Khurana.

He further said that the Covid hospital is fully under CCTV surveillance for security and other purposes.

The hospital will become the backbone of Kashmir as this hospital has the latest facilities that help patients to recover fast from Covid-19 infection and covers larger areas of Kashmir like Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag.

After completion of this hospital, other general hospitals that have Covid-19 patients admitted will get some relief as many patients will be shifted to this Covid-19 special hospital. This hospital also generates business and employment in this area which helps in development.

Local people also appreciate this step as this hospital will generate local employment opportunities as well thus benefiting the local people. (ANI)

