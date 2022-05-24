Srinagar, May 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the killing of a policeman in Soura area of the city.

National Conference, Congress, People's Conference also condemned the police constable's killing.

Also Read | Fuel Price Cut: Petrol Pumps in Madhya Pradesh To Remain Shut for Two Hours Tomorrow To Protest Against Excise Duty Cut on Petrol, Diesel.

Constable Saifullah Qadri was shot dead and his seven-year-old daughter injured when terrorists fired indiscriminately at them outside their home in Soura on the outskirts of the city, officials said here.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Soura, Srinagar. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. I salute the martyr Policeman SgCt Saifullah Qadri. His service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will always be remembered," LG Sinha tweeted.

Also Read | Fuel Price Cut: Devendra Fadnavis Slams Maharashtra Govt for Failing To Reduce Excise Duty on Fuel.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved family. I pray for the speedy recovery of his daughter," he added.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing.

"I unequivocally condemn this attack on Constable Saifullah Qadri of J&K police in which he lost his life.The cowardly attackers not only killed Const. Qadri but also injured his 7 year old daughter, who I understand is out of danger.

"May Allah grant Const Qadri place in Jannat & may his family find strength to bear this great loss. A special prayer for the injured daughter for a quick & complete recovery," Omar tweeted.

People's Conference led by Sajad Lone consoled the killing of the cop.

"Heartfelt condolences with the family of policeman Saifulla who was fired upon by terrorists killing him & injuring his daughter in broad daylight at capital Srinagar. May the departed soul find peace in heaven & prayers for the injured daughter," the party said in a tweet.

Congress also condemned the attack on police cop, daughter în Soura, Srinagar.

Strongly condemning the attack, JKPCC Chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma has said that such targetted attacks are part of a nefarious design but the forces behind such attacks shall never succeed.

"The government must check such attacks and ensure the Safety and security of innocent Citizens in kashmir," Sharma added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)