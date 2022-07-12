New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday chaired the 17th Meeting of the Task Force on women's safety in the national capital and issued specific instructions with regard to various agenda items.

At the outset, Saxena emphasized the need for changing the social mindset and basic approach of men towards women, even as steps were taken to mitigate crime against women.

He underlined the need to undertake a campaign of sensitizing young and adolescent boys through gender workshops and suitably amended curricula.

In the matter of illumination of dark spots and timely repair or replacement of street lights, the LG took exception to the fact that something as basic as street lighting, its installation, repair and maintenance, which should happen in the normal course, was being discussed and decided at his level.

Stressing that lighting provision should be incorporated right at the stage of planning flyovers, buildings and plantations etc., he also issued an instruction that the works on an integrated web portal for street lights owned by different agencies, currently being developed by IIIT-Delhi be expedited and directed the agencies or departments concerned to fix all non-functional street lights within 24 hours of detection or complaint thereof.

Instructions to fix the responsibility of the official concerned in case of rectification does not happen within a week were also issued.

Saxena highlighted the need to ensure illumination under flyovers, in parks and under overgrown trees and instructed officials to address them at the earliest.

With regards to the issue of fast-track courts for women's safety, when informed that 35 per cent of the 22 additional posts of Judges sanctioned for as many additional courts to deal with rape and POCSO cases were yet to be filled, the LG asked Secretary, Law to try and get them filled at the earliest in coordination with High Court.

Similar directions were issued with regards to the filling up of 192 posts of ancillary staff for these 22 additional Courts, that had been pending since long.

Ruing the fact that investigations in only 55 per cent of the cases were being completed within the stipulated 120 days period, the LG informed that he had already issued instructions to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to expedite the disposal of cases and directed police officials to strictly enforce compliance.

With regards to the issue of ensuring last-mile connectivity, especially from Metro stations, the LG while expressing satisfaction over the proposed scheme of 1000 e-cabs/autos driven exclusively by women being put in place, directed officials to ensure their appropriate branding so that they could not only be identified easily across the city but also added to the visual landscape of Delhi.

Those present included the Chairpersons DCW and DCPCR, Chief Secretary, Chairman NDMC, Divisional Commissioner, Commissioner MCD, Commissioner Transport, Spl. Commissioners of Police, Secretary Law and Home Secretary apart from other officers of Departments concerned. (ANI)

