India News | LG Sinha Holds Meeting in Srinagar to Discuss Arrangements for Amaranth Yatra

Agency News PTI| Jun 28, 2025 08:54 PM IST
    Agency News PTI| Jun 28, 2025 08:54 PM IST
    Srinagar, Jun 28 (PTI) Ahead of the annual Amaranth Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with various stakeholders here on Saturday to discuss arrangements for smooth pilgrimage.

    Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was present at the interaction at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here in which members of the civil society, religious leaders, DDC chairpersons, members of business and trade associations, and MLAs also participated.

    The lieutenant governor said the administration has made preparations, including security-related, for comfort of the visiting pilgrims.

    "Despite challenging weather conditions and tough terrain, efforts have been made to ensure better facilities for the pilgrims. Many of you are aware of this. Significant improvements have taken place. I also know that people from Jammu and Kashmir, especially those involved in this yatra, have served with dedication and will continue to do so," he said in his address.

    Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the lieutenant governor said the stakeholders have assured of all possible support to make the yatra a success.

    "I had invited all the senior leaders and representatives of the political parties to the Raj Bhavan and requested them to make the Amarnath Yatra and Muharram successful. They assured me of support for both the yatra as well as Muharram," said Sinha.

    "The members of the civil society, religious leaders, DDC chairpersons, office bearers of business and trade associations, and MLAs, were here for consultations today. Senior officers were also present. We have been doing this endeavour for the last four years," he added.

    The lieutenant governor said the stakeholders have assured him that the yatra belongs more to people than the administration and shrine board, and all will provide their support to make the yatra successful.

    "I hope that with the blessings of Baba Amarnath, the yatra will be successful," he added.

