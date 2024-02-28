New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has accused the Kejriwal government of 'lying', refuting claims of the Aam Adami Party (AAP) that he has put on hold the implementation of the Delhi Government's solar policy announced in January, according to sources in LG House.

They accused the Kejriwal government of habitual lying, asserting that its office has not halted the solar policy. They said the policy lacks provisions to reduce electricity bills to zero; instead, it includes a provision that favours private power companies.

According to the sources, the policy lacks provisions to reduce electricity bills to zero; instead, the policy has a "RESCO" provision that will benefit only private power companies.

Under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model, the responsibility of operating, maintaining, and repairing the Project is entirely on the RESCO for the entire tenure of the project.

The sources further say that LG seeks clarification on whether the solar policy aligns with the capital subsidy provisions of the Indian government.

LG has also asked whether there is a provision in this policy for coordination to benefit consumers from the capital subsidy worth thousands of crores of the Government of India?, the LG House sources said.

Earlier in the day, AAP sources said that Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena put on hold the implementation of the Delhi government's solar policy announced in January.

Speaking on it, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sandeep Pathak expressed deep disappointment, accusing the BJP of directing their anger not just at Kejriwal but at Delhi and its residents.

"This is a matter of great sorrow. The solar policy that I encourage everyone in the country to read is a highly progressive and advanced policy, not just for Delhi, but the Prime Minister and the BJP should consider implementing it nationwide. Leave aside the country. If it's happening in Delhi, at least let it be implemented there. However, they are creating obstacles as if it's their approach to everything. Their anger is not just directed at Kejriwal but also against Delhi and the people of Delhi because they want to change how Kejriwal wins, questioning why he wins. They can't stand to see any success or happiness for the people of Delhi. It hurts them to witness such good policies being halted. They want to stop all work and their goal is not to progress the country. They are just involved in dirty politics," Sandeep Pathak said.

On January 29, the Delhi government formulated the Delhi Solar Policy 2024, which aims to not only ensure zero electricity bills but also allow them to earn by installing solar panels on the rooftops of their houses. (ANI)

